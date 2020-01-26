Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020  January Week 4 ? Earthrise As


It is time for our usual world sightings round up! Cyberverse figures are showing up in Poland and Chile, while new Studio Series Deluxes hit Russian stores. But this time we have some interesting finds from Chile: Leader Class Siege Astrotrain in Earthrise packaging has been revealed. Earthrise Leader Class Astrotrain and Optimus Prime, Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 7 And Botbots Series 4 in Chile *Thanks to 2005 Boards member Lapin*we can report a new Siege Astrotrain in Earthrise packaging. It was available to buy at Hasbro’s booth in the Super Fest Chile event this weekend together with Earthrise Leader &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020  January Week 4 – Earthrise Astrotrain (repack) Found! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



