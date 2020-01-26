|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020 January Week 4 ? Earthrise As
It is time for our usual world sightings round up! Cyberverse figures are showing up in Poland and Chile, while new Studio Series Deluxes hit Russian stores. But this time we have some interesting finds from Chile: Leader Class Siege Astrotrain in Earthrise packaging has been revealed. Earthrise Leader Class Astrotrain and Optimus Prime, Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 7 And Botbots Series 4 in Chile
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member Lapin*we can report a new Siege Astrotrain in Earthrise packaging. It was available to buy at Hasbro’s booth in the Super Fest Chile event this weekend together with Earthrise Leader » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.