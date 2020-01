Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime And Astrotrain Found At US Retail

The Earthrise hunt continues! Following our first local Earthrise Micromasters sighting, now we can report that the new Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime And Astrotrain have been found at US retail. This information comes via Reddit user Deceptibot9 who shared an image of these figures that were found at Target in Boise, Idaho (no receipt image yet). As we can see for the images, Optimus Prime comes with blue hands and eyes. You also have a new chance to grab the Astrotrain now in Earthrise packaging. We had reported this packaging variant last week from a sighting in Chile.