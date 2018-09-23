|
Super7 Reveals Transformers NYCC Exclusives
Only a couple of days after releasing two teaser*images
, we now have the full details and in-box pictures of what is officially titled their A-01 “Dead” Optimus Prime Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure and the*Keshi Suprise blind box figures debuting at NYCC! Optimus details: Relive your traumatic childhood memory with the NYCC 2018 Exclusive Transformers
“Dead” Optimus Prime 12-inch Super Cyborg Figure. Dead Optimus comes with Ion Blaster, removable Chest Plate, in grayscale packaging to match the figure. We’re not crying, you’re crying. Keshi details: The Super7 x Transformers collaboration continues with the debut of Autobots (Optimus » Continue Reading.
