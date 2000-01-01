|
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
So Hasbro, you'll license out Dracula to do a one off of an old character using a terrible mold?
But you won't do any in house crossovers with your wholly owned property (GI JOE) that just had a new movie?
C'mon. I mean I get the 80s vehicles because of the current market, and them being vehicles. But Dracula? Really? I know he is a well known character, but this is pretty out there, even for you.
The money spent on licensing and the remolding/extra accessories could easily have gone to making a Joe vehicle to dip your toe in and see if there is a market for such a crossover. I would hazard a guess that there is a bigger market for GI JOE than Dracula as a crossover.