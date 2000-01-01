Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Digibasherx
Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
New pre-order just came out. https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...sh-up-draculus

31.99 USD.

edit: Seems like this has been posted already. Admins can delete this post.
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
pretty sure this will be easy to find in TRU stores/online and amazon
Lioconvoy81
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
Not my jam, but that’s the nature of these niche collabs. They won’t all appeal to everyone. Good for Universal Monsters fans on this one.
canprime
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
So Hasbro, you'll license out Dracula to do a one off of an old character using a terrible mold?


But you won't do any in house crossovers with your wholly owned property (GI JOE) that just had a new movie?


C'mon. I mean I get the 80s vehicles because of the current market, and them being vehicles. But Dracula? Really? I know he is a well known character, but this is pretty out there, even for you.



The money spent on licensing and the remolding/extra accessories could easily have gone to making a Joe vehicle to dip your toe in and see if there is a market for such a crossover. I would hazard a guess that there is a bigger market for GI JOE than Dracula as a crossover.
Banshee
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus
I doubt Hasbro had to pay licensing fees. They didn't need Universal to make a Dracula toy. This is most likely Universal spending money to get brand awareness.
