canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,890

Re: Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up, Draculus So Hasbro, you'll license out Dracula to do a one off of an old character using a terrible mold?





But you won't do any in house crossovers with your wholly owned property (GI JOE) that just had a new movie?





C'mon. I mean I get the 80s vehicles because of the current market, and them being vehicles. But Dracula? Really? I know he is a well known character, but this is pretty out there, even for you.







The money spent on licensing and the remolding/extra accessories could easily have gone to making a Joe vehicle to dip your toe in and see if there is a market for such a crossover. I would hazard a guess that there is a bigger market for GI JOE than Dracula as a crossover.