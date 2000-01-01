Oberon Prime Beasty Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: Bluevale, ON Posts: 334

Where would you preorder Iron Factory DJD releases? Hello All,



Long time no post. However a new product announcement has me crawling out from under my rock.



Specifically the Iron Factory renditions of the various DJD members set for end of next year.



Now when I am not at the mercy of my local Walmart for the latest Hasbro releases my usual poison is Takara MPs which I usually order from Japanese retailers such as HLJ and AmiAmi.



What I'd like to know is if their is a Japanese or Asia based site that would allow me to preorder these IF releases at prices which after exchange to CAD will yield similarly better prices. For example HLJ is saving me $40CAD before shipping on the upcoming MP Sunstreaker over what BBTS and TFSource would cost me. On a single of these IF releases I don't expect to save $40. But these are like the Takara MPs made in Asia so I should be able to skip the markup and particularly horrible USD to CAD exchange required when shopping with most NA based retailers.

-Oberon Prime

