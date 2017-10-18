Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Diamond Comics Shipping List for October 25th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,035
Diamond Comics Shipping List for October 25th


Thanks to D-Drive once again, for providing us with the heads up for next weeks Transformers comic releases. Courtesy of Diamond shipping, we have the following on tap for next Wednesday, October 25th: FIRST STRIKE #6 (also shipping covers A, B, C, D, 1-in-10, 1-in-25 and 1-in-50 (W) Mairghread Scott, David Rodriguez (A) Max Dunbar (CA) Freddie Williams II War for the Core! Deep within Cybertron, the ultimate weapon to kill all Transformers is about to be activated! Meanwhile, Elita One plans to stop the weapon-by killing every human on Cybertron! Either way, looks like some species on Cybertron is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for October 25th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Metroplex MIB
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.