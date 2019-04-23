Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,792
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Firestorm Pack (G2 Sideswipe, Slamdance & Battl


Via a listing in Amazon.uk*we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Firestorm Pack. The first images of this pack (expected to be an online or store exclusive) revealed Slamdance (repaint of Siege Skytread) and G2 Sideswipe (black redeco of Siege Sideswipe) and extra images of the included Battlemaster for this set. The figure is a red and gray redeco of Battlemaster Caliburst. Pinpointer, maybe? Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

