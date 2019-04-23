|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Firestorm Pack (G2 Sideswipe, Slamdance & Battl
Via a listing in Amazon.uk
*we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Firestorm Pack. The first images of this pack
(expected to be an online or store exclusive) revealed Slamdance (repaint of Siege Skytread) and G2 Sideswipe (black redeco of Siege Sideswipe) and extra images of the included Battlemaster for this set. The figure is a red and gray redeco of Battlemaster Caliburst. Pinpointer, maybe? Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Firestorm Pack (G2 Sideswipe, Slamdance & Battlemaster) New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca