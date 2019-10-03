|
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Unicron Over 7000 backers
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding*is on its last days. A few minute ago,*Unicron has just passed the 7000 backers mark. The chaos-bringer is finally really close to his final*goal of 8000 backers. Only 3 days and a few hours left to know if this massive figure will come into production. You can still join the*HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding
*and help the chaos-bringer figure to come into production. Unicron is coming! Run and support him! Click on the bar to chime in your impressions about this crowdfunding project and place your bets! Will the 8000-backer goal be reached or not? Share with us what » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Unicron Over 7000 backers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.