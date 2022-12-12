Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,346
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird In-hand Images


A fine way to start the week this early Monday morning as images of deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird from the upcoming Rise of the Beasts film have surfaced! In addition to this being our first look at their toys, this is also our first good look at their robot mode designs. To some surprise though, these two are supposedly straight from the ROTB line and not from Studio Series. Check out the pics after the jump for a better look and share your thoughts and excitement in the ongoing discussion!

The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird In-hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:38 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,972
The wheel-pegs are an instant deal-breaker for Nightbird. VW-bot isn't Wheeljack and I don't like the colour scheme, but if they redeco it I might buy the mould just to have a transforming mini-bus.
