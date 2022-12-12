Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,346

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird In-hand Images



A fine way to start the week this early Monday morning as images of deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird from the upcoming Rise of the Beasts film have surfaced! In addition to this being our first look at their toys, this is also our first good look at their robot mode designs. To some surprise though, these two are supposedly straight from the ROTB line and not from Studio Series. Check out the pics after the jump for a better look and share your thoughts and excitement in the ongoing discussion!



