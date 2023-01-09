The Taronga Zoo Sidney website
have been updated with information about a new*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts promotional campaign. Visitors to*the Zoo from 9 to 31 January will collect a Transformers kid?s map and limited-edition hat upon entry, then follow the BEAST POWER trail to crack the Cybertronian Code, for your chance to win an overnight stay at the Wildlife Retreat or Zoofari Lodge. Once you?ve completed the trail and arrived at BEASTS BASE CAMP, visitors will receive a BEAST POWER temporary tattoo, plus, a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts colour-in sheet. Beast Heroes sticker are available at the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts x Taronga Zoo Sidney Promotional Campaign – New Banners & Merchandise
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
