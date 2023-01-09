Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise Of The Beasts x Taronga Zoo Sidney Promotional Campaign ? New Banne
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,454
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts x Taronga Zoo Sidney Promotional Campaign ? New Banne


The Taronga Zoo Sidney website have been updated with information about a new*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts promotional campaign. Visitors to*the Zoo from 9 to 31 January will collect a Transformers kid?s map and limited-edition hat upon entry, then follow the BEAST POWER trail to crack the Cybertronian Code, for your chance to win an overnight stay at the Wildlife Retreat or Zoofari Lodge. Once you?ve completed the trail and arrived at BEASTS BASE CAMP, visitors will receive a BEAST POWER temporary tattoo, plus, a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts colour-in sheet. Beast Heroes sticker are available at the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts x Taronga Zoo Sidney Promotional Campaign – New Banners & Merchandise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.