|
Masterpiece MP-10 ASL Convoy Atmos Safari Lebron Ver. in Hand Images
About one week ago, we reported
a new color version of MP-10 will be released in Japan. Now thanks to twitter user Alfes2010
‘s higekuma toy blog, we have some in hand images of the MP-10 ASL Convoy Atmos Safari Lebron Ver. fresh from Japan. The set of images depicts the Masterpiece figure with its unique paint scheme, highlighting key features like the Lebron emblem on the right shoulder, the leopard print sections, and the earth toned matrix. We can also see the Convoy figure being put into some fun basketball playing poses as well (basketball accessory is not » Continue Reading.
