IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of Decepticons vs. Gozer



When someone asks you if you’re a God, well, what say you Megatron? The artwork previews for June’s*Ghosts of Cybertron continue to roll in as IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz and artist Dan Schoening share more: “Are you a… god?” It’s #Megatron versus #Gozer in #Transformers/#Ghostbusters #GhostsOfCybertron #1 coming to comic-book stores everywhere in June! Brought to you from across the universe by @erikburnham @dannyschoening #LuisAntonioDelgado @IDWPublishing @Hasbro & #GhostCorps! Size up the artwork attached to this post*then sound off on the 2005 boards!



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/