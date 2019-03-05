Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of Decepticons vs. Gozer


When someone asks you if you’re a God, well, what say you Megatron? The artwork previews for June’s*Ghosts of Cybertron continue to roll in as IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz and artist Dan Schoening share more: “Are you a… god?” It’s #Megatron versus #Gozer in #Transformers/#Ghostbusters #GhostsOfCybertron #1 coming to comic-book stores everywhere in June! Brought to you from across the universe by @erikburnham @dannyschoening #LuisAntonioDelgado @IDWPublishing @Hasbro &#38; #GhostCorps! Size up the artwork attached to this post*then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Preview of Decepticons vs. Gozer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



