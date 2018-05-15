We’ve added a new photoshoot to our Transformers toy galleries, and we’re showing off another of the Dinobots from Power of the Primes: Swoop
! Updated for a new generation, Swoop is a personal favorite of mine among the first releases in Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 1. The dinosaur mode is boxy, but that is completely accurate to the look of the original design in Generation 1, and the design is chock full of molded in details. The robot mode is slender, which fits Swoop perfectly, and the figure takes a refreshingly different approach to the combiner feature » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Swoop Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.