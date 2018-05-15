Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:50 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Swoop Gallery


We’ve added a new photoshoot to our Transformers toy galleries, and we’re showing off another of the Dinobots from Power of the Primes: Swoop! Updated for a new generation, Swoop is a personal favorite of mine among the first releases in Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 1. The dinosaur mode is boxy, but that is completely accurate to the look of the original design in Generation 1, and the design is chock full of molded in details. The robot mode is slender, which fits Swoop perfectly, and the figure takes a refreshingly different approach to the combiner feature &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Swoop Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



