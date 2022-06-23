Via Facebook user*?????? Nimama’s Transformers
*we have our first in-package images of the new*Transformers R.E.D G1 Thundercracker And Transformers Prime Optimus Prime & Megatron. These new non-transforming action figure were just found at a Toys”R”Us store in Taiwan. The images reveal an important packaging change in the R.E.D line since the three figures are now packaged in closed windowless boxes featuring the character’s art in the front and images of the accessories in one side of the box. Optimus Prime includes 2 guns, 2 swords, an extra pair of interchangeable hands and a mask-less head. Megatron comes with a big » Continue Reading.
