Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page FANS WANT IT FWI-3E JET POWER UPGRADE KIT
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:37 PM   #1
ConvoyGTR
Generation 2
ConvoyGTR's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 1,519
FANS WANT IT FWI-3E JET POWER UPGRADE KIT
Looking for the FWI-3E add-on for ROTF Optimus. PM me if have one or know where I can get one. Thanks.
__________________
ConvoyGTR is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
fans want it fwi-3, fwi

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 Collection #6 Takara Storybook Box Takara version! MIB!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Prowl Smokescreen Streak Hoist Sideswipe Red Alert Sunstreaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.