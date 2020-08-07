Composer Alexander Bornstein covered several topics, including his path to scoring, instrument selection, creation of distinct themes
and what can be expected from the music of the Earthrise
, during a Headliner interview. We made a very conscious decision that every chapter will have a sonic footprint. The scope opens up a little bit more on chapter two with the music; it’s a little bit more orchestral with more emphasis on some of the solo instruments. We get to explore a little bit more of the Transformers universe, and it gets away from some of the militaristic stuff that » Continue Reading.
