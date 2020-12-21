|
Transformers The Movie Optimus Prime Posters By Oliver Barrett: Mondo Drop on Decembe
Mondo drops
two limited edition Optimus Prime screenprinted posters by artist Oliver Barrett tomorrow December 22nd at 11am Central
. See the details after the read more jump and get ready for these posters to take pride of place in your collection! THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE Screenprinted Poster.*Art by*Oliver Barrett. Printed by DL Screenprinting. 24″x36″. Edition of 250.*Expected to ship in*March 2021.*Ships to*US & Canada customers only.*$50. THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE Screenprinted Poster – Variant.*Art by*Oliver Barrett. Printed by DL Screenprinting. 24″x36″. Edition of 125.*Expected to ship in*March 2021.*Ships to*US & Canada customers only.*$75.
The post Transformers The Movie Optimus Prime Posters By Oliver Barrett: Mondo Drop on December 22nd
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca