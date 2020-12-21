Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers The Movie Optimus Prime Posters By Oliver Barrett: Mondo Drop on Decembe


Mondo drops two limited edition Optimus Prime screenprinted posters by artist Oliver Barrett tomorrow December 22nd at 11am Central. See the details after the read more jump and get ready for these posters to take pride of place in your collection! THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE Screenprinted Poster.*Art by*Oliver Barrett. Printed by DL Screenprinting. 24″x36″. Edition of 250.*Expected to ship in*March 2021.*Ships to*US &#38; Canada customers only.*$50. THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE Screenprinted Poster – Variant.*Art by*Oliver Barrett. Printed by DL Screenprinting. 24″x36″. Edition of 125.*Expected to ship in*March 2021.*Ships to*US &#38; Canada customers only.*$75.

The post Transformers The Movie Optimus Prime Posters By Oliver Barrett: Mondo Drop on December 22nd appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



