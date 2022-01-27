Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,774

Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead In-Hand Images



Courtesy of TFW2005 member transform75*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead*for your viewing pleasure. Bulkhead is a mold which recreates the Transformers Prime incarnation of the character for the Legacy design. Robot mode look blocky but poseable with a quite intuitive transformation and a solid alt mode. The figure features ports compatible with WFC Weaponizers/Modulators/Fossilizers and comes with a gun, wrecking ball and gun. To top it all, we have a clear look at the new Legacy packaging. See all the images, as well as*transform75* video review, after the jump and then



