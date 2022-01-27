Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead In-Hand Images


Courtesy of TFW2005 member transform75*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead*for your viewing pleasure. Bulkhead is a mold which recreates the Transformers Prime incarnation of the character for the Legacy design. Robot mode look blocky but poseable with a quite intuitive transformation and a solid alt mode. The figure features ports compatible with WFC Weaponizers/Modulators/Fossilizers and comes with a gun, wrecking ball and gun. To top it all, we have a clear look at the new Legacy packaging. See all the images, as well as*transform75* video review, after the jump and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 11:38 AM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead In-Hand Images
Dunno how to feel about this guy

On the one hand, I like Animated and want to support characters from it to encourage Hasbro to give it some love

On the other hand, this is Prime Bulkhead, so the wrong message may be sent

On the other other hand, he's NOT SHAPED LIKE BULKHEAD

#notmuhBulkhead

Also who will they re-tool him into? might be a better rep for the mold
Today, 12:33 PM   #3
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Bulkhead In-Hand Images
He was a pass before the latest round of price increases, and a pass he remains.

I don't want an updated/reimagined take on Prime Bulkhead. I want an updated Prime Bulkhead that somehow improves upon the already great 1st release.
