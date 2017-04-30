Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yonoid
Hasbro 10% off Coupon TRU Until April 30
http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...ryId=118969026

good for sale items and clearance

Offer valid for one-time use only. Valid until April 30, 2017.

*Receive an instant discount of 10% off of your total purchase on these Hasbro brands: Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh, My Little Pony, Littlest Pet Shop, FurReal Friends, Beyblade Burst, Transformers and Nerf. Limit one coupon per transaction. Valid on regular, sale and clearance items. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon offer. This coupon is not redeemable for cash and original coupon must be surrendered at the time of purchase. Valid at any ToysRUs retail locations in Canada and online at toysrus.ca. Taxes applicable on price after coupon savings in accordance with government regulations.
