Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,486

TFW2005?s Prime Wars Trilogy Punch Counterpunch Gallery



Celebrating the last three years of Generations releases, the Prime Wars Trilogy of figures were some excellent and on the whole well-received releases that celebrated Combiner Wars, Titans Return, and Power of the Primes. The Power of the Primes part of these exclusive releases was jewel in the crown, Punch / Counterpunch! A completely new mold, Punch / Counterpunch is a faithful recreation of the original toy’s doublespy gimmick – so he can transform into both his Autobot and Decepticon identities, and each one looks distinct from the other thanks to some clever transformation steps on the shoulders. The transformation



The post







More... Celebrating the last three years of Generations releases, the Prime Wars Trilogy of figures were some excellent and on the whole well-received releases that celebrated Combiner Wars, Titans Return, and Power of the Primes. The Power of the Primes part of these exclusive releases was jewel in the crown, Punch / Counterpunch! A completely new mold, Punch / Counterpunch is a faithful recreation of the original toy’s doublespy gimmick – so he can transform into both his Autobot and Decepticon identities, and each one looks distinct from the other thanks to some clever transformation steps on the shoulders. The transformation » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Prime Wars Trilogy Punch Counterpunch Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.