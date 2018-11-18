|
Transformers and Bumblebee feature in Gamestop sponsored NASCAR car
Here’s something cool for you. In this weekend’s NASCAR race, the number 20 car owned by*Christopher Bell and sponsored by Gamestop featured a Transformers theme, complete with Autobot logos on the hood and doors, and Bumblebee – using assets from the upcoming movie – shown on the back of the car. It’s a cool oddity we thought to share with you this evening. Check it out attached to this post.*
