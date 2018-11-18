Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,486

Transformers and Bumblebee feature in Gamestop sponsored NASCAR car



Here’s something cool for you. In this weekend’s NASCAR race, the number 20 car owned by*Christopher Bell and sponsored by Gamestop featured a Transformers theme, complete with Autobot logos on the hood and doors, and Bumblebee – using assets from the upcoming movie – shown on the back of the car. It’s a cool oddity we thought to share with you this evening. Check it out attached to this post.*



The post







More... Here’s something cool for you. In this weekend’s NASCAR race, the number 20 car owned by*Christopher Bell and sponsored by Gamestop featured a Transformers theme, complete with Autobot logos on the hood and doors, and Bumblebee – using assets from the upcoming movie – shown on the back of the car. It’s a cool oddity we thought to share with you this evening. Check it out attached to this post.*The post Transformers and Bumblebee feature in Gamestop sponsored NASCAR car appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.