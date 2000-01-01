Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page The Omega Battles: Siege Omega VS Ultima Guard (With Gabriel thoughts) Comparison
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:15 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,413
The Omega Battles: Siege Omega VS Ultima Guard (With Gabriel thoughts) Comparison
For a long time, I have been waiting to do a side-by-side comparison of Siege Omega with Wei Jiang's Ultima Guard. Here in Canada it is a case of comparing apples to apples because they differ in price by only $5. Rare is it that third party and official product can be compared so closely. Originally, I was not going to include any thoughts about Gabriel or Terminus Giganticus. While I am still leaving out Terminus because of 2 reasons (his higher cost holds him at a higher standard and I see him more suited to an MP collection anyway), I am going to discuss Gabriel in comparison as his recent pre-orders have seen a price drop that puts him in line with the other 2. NOTE:, in the US, titan Omega did NOT get a price increase. In Canada, he did get a price jump, which, with tax, is what puts him in line with Ultima Guard. So, we have different figures, equal investment - we look at everything from accessories, to transformation, colors, detailing, articulation, base mode, tracks, tanks, rockets and gimmicks! Play along and keep your own score as we go through these big lads in great detail - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFAy...ature=youtu.be
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generation Metroplex NIB 30th Anniversary
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Decepticon Jets Lot Starscream Skywarp Thurst Dirge
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Dinobots Lot Grimlock Sludge Snarl Slag Swoop
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Transformers
TFCon DC Exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS01P Pharaoh SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.