MegaGeek Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Sauga Posts: 7

Wei Jiang Evasion Prime Wei Jiang / Black Apple's take on Evasion Mode Optimus Prime for sale.



Selling off part of my collection, and this is truly one piece I don't want to get rid of. Check out the reviews if you are curious, this figure is outstanding.



It comes in excellent condition. All joints are tight, chrome is perfect, there are no paint chips - this figure looks like the day I took it out of the box.



Speaking of the box, for those more discerning collectors, it's in perfect condition. The box was wrapped in plastic and stored out of sunlight while the figure was displayed.



I have the trailer for sale as well if you are interested in a combo deal.



Looking for a face to face in Toronto or Mississauga.



Asking $80 OBO. Attached Thumbnails