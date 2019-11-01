MegaGeek Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Sauga Posts: 7

Wei Jiang MPP 10 Trailer Oversized MPP 10 trailer by Wei Jiang for sale.



Never once displayed. It was literally taken out of the box twice and once was to take the attached pictures. I really should have gauged my shelf space better.



This trailer is absolutely beautiful to behold in person and a perfect companion piece for MPP 10. It's absolutely a must buy for anyone with the space to display them together. The stage presence is undeniable.



Not looking to ship, unless paid for by buyer. Asking $60 OBO. Attached Thumbnails



