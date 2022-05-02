Via*Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for your images of the color prototype of*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorilla.* This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters plus some new additions to the group. Thorgorilla is a completely new character who transforms into a gorilla and he’s supposed to form the crotch of Thunderking/Predaking. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can see the mirrored images on this news post after the jump. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
