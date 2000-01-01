Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:09 PM
GrimlockGT
His car is a Transformer
GrimlockGT's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 252
TRU.ca shipping issue
When TRU.ca had their sale on Siege figures, I ordered Voyager Prime and Leader Shockwave. I just got my package delivered today and it contained Shockwave and MPM-10 Starscream. I have no interest in keeping this figure. I honestly wish it had Optimus Prime. I was going to give it to my nephew for Xmas.

Anyone else receive the wrong item in an order that cost a lot more than what you ordered?
What would / did you do?
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:13 PM
Ransak The Elder
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 74
Re: TRU.ca shipping issue
Quote:
Originally Posted by GrimlockGT View Post
When TRU.ca had their sale on Siege figures, I ordered Voyager Prime and Leader Shockwave. I just got my package delivered today and it contained Shockwave and MPM-10 Starscream. I have no interest in keeping this figure. I honestly wish it had Optimus Prime. I was going to give it to my nephew for Xmas.

Anyone else receive the wrong item in an order that cost a lot more than what you ordered?
What would / did you do?

Some stores are using SKN/SKU numbers for classes instead of individual characters which I think is leading to some of these issues. One site that escapes me atm says you get a random figure when you buy a Voyager or Deluxe Transformer but that doesnt make any sense.
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:25 PM
Marcotron
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 353
Re: TRU.ca shipping issue
That's a heck of a goof for them. Mixing up a $250 toy with a $30 toy is a big difference. If you really don't want it, then open it, transform it once, sell it for half price, then buy the optimus toy somewhere else, and you're still ahead.
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:27 PM
delrue
Generation 2
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 111
Re: TRU.ca shipping issue
Reply With Quote
