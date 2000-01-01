When TRU.ca had their sale on Siege figures, I ordered Voyager Prime and Leader Shockwave. I just got my package delivered today and it contained Shockwave and MPM-10 Starscream. I have no interest in keeping this figure. I honestly wish it had Optimus Prime. I was going to give it to my nephew for Xmas.
When TRU.ca had their sale on Siege figures, I ordered Voyager Prime and Leader Shockwave. I just got my package delivered today and it contained Shockwave and MPM-10 Starscream. I have no interest in keeping this figure. I honestly wish it had Optimus Prime. I was going to give it to my nephew for Xmas.
Anyone else receive the wrong item in an order that cost a lot more than what you ordered?
What would / did you do?
Some stores are using SKN/SKU numbers for classes instead of individual characters which I think is leading to some of these issues. One site that escapes me atm says you get a random figure when you buy a Voyager or Deluxe Transformer but that doesnt make any sense.
That's a heck of a goof for them. Mixing up a $250 toy with a $30 toy is a big difference. If you really don't want it, then open it, transform it once, sell it for half price, then buy the optimus toy somewhere else, and you're still ahead.