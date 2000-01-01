Today, 02:09 PM #1 GrimlockGT His car is a Transformer Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 252 TRU.ca shipping issue When TRU.ca had their sale on Siege figures, I ordered Voyager Prime and Leader Shockwave. I just got my package delivered today and it contained Shockwave and MPM-10 Starscream. I have no interest in keeping this figure. I honestly wish it had Optimus Prime. I was going to give it to my nephew for Xmas.



Anyone else receive the wrong item in an order that cost a lot more than what you ordered?

Some stores are using SKN/SKU numbers for classes instead of individual characters which I think is leading to some of these issues. One site that escapes me atm says you get a random figure when you buy a Voyager or Deluxe Transformer but that doesnt make any sense. Some stores are using SKN/SKU numbers for classes instead of individual characters which I think is leading to some of these issues. One site that escapes me atm says you get a random figure when you buy a Voyager or Deluxe Transformer but that doesnt make any sense. Today, 02:25 PM #3 Marcotron Beasty Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 353 Re: TRU.ca shipping issue That's a heck of a goof for them. Mixing up a $250 toy with a $30 toy is a big difference. If you really don't want it, then open it, transform it once, sell it for half price, then buy the optimus toy somewhere else, and you're still ahead. Today, 02:27 PM #4 delrue Generation 2 Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 111 Re: TRU.ca shipping issue

