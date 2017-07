Power of the Primes Rumored Product Lineup

Via ShangjingHong on Facebook, we can report what might be a lineup for The Power of The Primes. If this is accurate, we can expect Deluxe class Classics Dinobots in 2018, together with the Terrorcons, Moonracer, Firestar (now called Novastar), a Voyager class Elita-1 and a Combiner Wars Hot Spot decoed as Inferno, as well as Hun-Grrr and Grimlock. Leader class will include a black Rodimus Prime; "Rodimus Unicronus", which has to be a placeholder name, and a new Optimus Prime who combines with his trailer (so soon after Titans Return did Powermaster Optimus?).