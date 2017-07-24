|
Power of the Primes Rumored Product Lineup
Via ShangjingHong
on Facebook, we can report what might be a lineup for The Power of The Primes. If this is accurate, we can expect Deluxe class Classics Dinobots in 2018, together with the Terrorcons, Moonracer, Firestar (now called Novastar), a Voyager class Elita-1 and a Combiner Wars Hot Spot decoed as Inferno, as well as Hun-Grrr and Grimlock. Leader class will include a black Rodimus Prime; “Rodimus Unicronus”, which has to be a placeholder name, and a new Optimus Prime who combines with his trailer (so soon after Titans Return did Powermaster Optimus?) . There are also Legends » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Rumored Product Lineup
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.