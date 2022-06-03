|
|
Today, 08:31 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
MP-57 Masterpiece Skyfire Global Preorders Are Live
Stealth drop last night with the reveal and listings for Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire.* Coming in as the biggest MP yet, he’s retailing for about 275 USD and is now available for preorder globally.* Check our sponsors below to grab your copy! Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*ToyDojo
,*Ages Three & Up
,*Dorkside
<a href="https://dorksidetoys.com/collections/transformers-studio-series?sort_by=created-descending" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> » Continue Reading.
The post MP-57 Masterpiece Skyfire Global Preorders Are Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:39 AM.