Not sure if this is allowed, but I wanted to help get the word out. Dyotropic over at TFW2005 has commissioned a limited run of Bluebolt from OS Beast Alliance Airazor/Skywarp mold:
https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...ebolt.1241620/
Bluebolt was featured in a recent manga and is meant to be paired with the upcoming MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Convoy:
Part 1: Tets' Toys and Shenanigans: End of G1 Universe Manga translation!
Part 2: Tets' Toys and Shenanigans: End of G1 Universe Manga translation part 2
For those interested in expanding their MP beast shelves, this is a great opportunity you don't want to miss!