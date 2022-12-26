Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #1
VE Telus
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Delta, B.C.
Posts: 494
Beast Alliance Bluebolt
Not sure if this is allowed, but I wanted to help get the word out. Dyotropic over at TFW2005 has commissioned a limited run of Bluebolt from OS Beast Alliance Airazor/Skywarp mold:


https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...ebolt.1241620/


Bluebolt was featured in a recent manga and is meant to be paired with the upcoming MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Convoy:


Part 1: Tets' Toys and Shenanigans: End of G1 Universe Manga translation!
Part 2: Tets' Toys and Shenanigans: End of G1 Universe Manga translation part 2


For those interested in expanding their MP beast shelves, this is a great opportunity you don't want to miss!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: EndOfG1Universe_01_001.jpg Views: 6 Size: 105.0 KB ID: 53085   Click image for larger version Name: Screen Shot 2022-12-26 at 8.06.54 PM.jpg Views: 8 Size: 20.4 KB ID: 53086  
