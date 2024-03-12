Today, 03:16 PM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 116 MMC IDW DECEPTICONS DJD SET OF 6



This is a loose set of 6 MMC IDE DJD Figures

All are loose and are missing some weapons/parts

NO BOXES, NO INSTRUCTIONS, MISSING ACCESORIES

I lost them all during our move to our new house.

Asking $900 for the Lot



All Figures are MASTERMIND CREATIONS





1. TOTOR TESARUS

2. MORS

3. TARN

4. KAON

5. VOS

