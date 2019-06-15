|
Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project
A few weeks ago, we learned about a new*Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project
. Today, TV-Kun website
has updated official images and information about this campaign. Autobase Aichi
also posted some details about the crowdfunding prizes and entry points: The reception period is from 11 am on July 1st to August 31st. (Japan only). *There are two entry points 16,800 yen and 22,000 yen (Matrix Box Edition limited to 500 sets). 2000 supporters are expected. If there are more than 3000 supporters more prizes can be expected. The box set contains: Convoy Golden » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.