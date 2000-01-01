Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Combiner Wars Battle Core Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:57 AM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,895
Combiner Wars Battle Core Optimus Prime
Looking for the aforementioned complete in open or boxed condition.

Send me a PM if you've got one for sale.

Thanks for looking.
BruticusMax is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Maketoys Dystopia with Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS Deluxe BUMBLEBEE AUTOBOT
Transformers
Optimus Prime #1 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Red-faced Canadian Slag G1 Transformer
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COLORING BOOK VTG 1984 HASBRO Some Colored Marvel vintage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.