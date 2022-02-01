|
2022 Raine's Sale Items
Hi Everyone, its been a while since I sold here, im beginning to purge some collection. Due to the prices of the mainline I have quit main line and sticking only to MPs. Selling the following items:
Leader Class MISB/Unopened:
$55 Siege Astrotrain
$55 Siege Shockwave
$55 Earthrise DoubleDealer
$55 Kingdom UltraMagnus
Selects Opened for Inspection Only:
$45 Select Autobot Clones
$50 Earthrise Decepticon Clones MISB/Unopened
$35 Select Exhaust
Deluxe Class MISB/Unopened:
$30 Siege Chromia
$25 Earthrise Arcee
$30 Kingdom Huffer
$30 Kindom Warpath
Masterpiece Scaled Used:
$60 Badcube Slick aka. Swerve
$60 XTB Coprimozzo aka. Hubcap
Preferred Etransfer or Cash for locals.
Thanks for looking, will update with a link to my feedback later.