Today, 04:01 PM
Raine
2022 Raine's Sale Items
Hi Everyone, its been a while since I sold here, im beginning to purge some collection. Due to the prices of the mainline I have quit main line and sticking only to MPs. Selling the following items:

Leader Class MISB/Unopened:

$55 Siege Astrotrain
$55 Siege Shockwave
$55 Earthrise DoubleDealer
$55 Kingdom UltraMagnus

Selects Opened for Inspection Only:

$45 Select Autobot Clones
$50 Earthrise Decepticon Clones MISB/Unopened
$35 Select Exhaust

Deluxe Class MISB/Unopened:

$30 Siege Chromia
$25 Earthrise Arcee
$30 Kingdom Huffer
$30 Kindom Warpath

Masterpiece Scaled Used:

$60 Badcube Slick aka. Swerve
$60 XTB Coprimozzo aka. Hubcap

Preferred Etransfer or Cash for locals.

Thanks for looking, will update with a link to my feedback later.
