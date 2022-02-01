Today, 04:01 PM #1 Raine Beasty Join Date: Dec 2011 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 302 2022 Raine's Sale Items Hi Everyone, its been a while since I sold here, im beginning to purge some collection. Due to the prices of the mainline I have quit main line and sticking only to MPs. Selling the following items:



Leader Class MISB/Unopened:



$55 Siege Astrotrain

$55 Siege Shockwave

$55 Earthrise DoubleDealer

$55 Kingdom UltraMagnus



Selects Opened for Inspection Only:



$45 Select Autobot Clones

$50 Earthrise Decepticon Clones MISB/Unopened

$35 Select Exhaust



Deluxe Class MISB/Unopened:



$30 Siege Chromia

$25 Earthrise Arcee

$30 Kingdom Huffer

$30 Kindom Warpath



Masterpiece Scaled Used:



$60 Badcube Slick aka. Swerve

$60 XTB Coprimozzo aka. Hubcap



Preferred Etransfer or Cash for locals.



Thanks for looking, will update with a link to my feedback later.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

