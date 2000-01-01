Metroplex79 Little Guy with Firepower Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Toronto-ish Posts: 1,704

I guess this is a way to stop sugar daddies ARTICLE: Couple has no home, kids together but still considered spouses, Ontario’s top court rules



(very long article didn't quote the whole thing)

Quote: TORONTO — A wealthy businessman will have to pay more than $50,000 a month in spousal support for 10 years to a woman with whom he had a long-term romantic relationship even though they kept separate homes and had no children together , Ontario’s top court has ruled.



Under Ontario law, an unmarried couple are considered common-law spouses if they have cohabited — lived together in a conjugal relationship — continuously for at least three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean living in the same home, the court found.



“Lack of a shared residence is not determinative of the issue of cohabitation,” the Appeal Court said. “There are many cases in which courts have found cohabitation where the parties stayed together only intermittently.”



[SNIP]



Although they maintained their separate homes, Latner and Climans behaved as a couple both privately and publicly. They vacationed together. He gave her a 7.5-carat diamond ring and other jewelry that she wore. She quit her job and would regularly sleep at his house. They travelled together and talked about living together.



Latner proposed several times and Climans accepted. He often referred to her by his last name. However, he insisted she sign a marriage contract and came up with several drafts. She refused.



Throughout their relationship, the two kept separate bank accounts and never owned property in common . Nevertheless, Latner gave Climans thousands of dollars every month, a credit card, paid off her mortgage and showered her with expensive gifts. He provided her and her children with a “lavish lifestyle,” the court found.



[SNIP]



In her decision in February 2019, Superior Court Justice Sharon Shore sided with Climans. She ruled they were in fact long-time spouses, finding that despite their separate home, they lived under one roof at Latner’s cottage for part of the summer, and during winter vacations in Florida . Shore ordered him to pay her $53,077 monthly indefinitely . Latner appealed.



Instead, it ordered him to pay her support for 10 years.



Climans and her lawyers declined comment. Lawyers for Latner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



He obviously gave her a lot to her during the relationship, but now the courts feel she should get more now that their relationship is over.



