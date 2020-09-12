Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,350

Transformers Netflix War For Cyberton Deluxe Red Alert In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Red Alert. This new Red Alert is a special redeco of Earthrise Red Alert now featuring extra battle damage effects and marks over his body trying to look as what we saw in the War For Cybertron cartoon. Red Alert is part of the Wave 2 Deluxe of Netflixe War for Cybertron figures and it will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on



Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Red Alert. This new Red Alert is a special redeco of Earthrise Red Alert now featuring extra battle damage effects and marks over his body trying to look as what we saw in the War For Cybertron cartoon. Red Alert is part of the Wave 2 Deluxe of Netflixe War for Cybertron figures and it will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump.





