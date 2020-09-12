|
Transformers Netflix War For Cyberton Deluxe Red Alert In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Deluxe Red Alert. This new Red Alert is a special redeco of Earthrise Red Alert now featuring extra battle damage effects and marks over his body trying to look as what we saw in the War For Cybertron cartoon. Red Alert is part of the Wave 2 Deluxe of Netflixe War for Cybertron figures and it will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Netflix War For Cyberton Deluxe Red Alert In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca