New Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Megatron X Found At US Retail

Thanks to 2005 Board member*ApocalypseThruster*for sharing in our forums photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Cyberverse figure:*1-Step Changer Megatron X at US retail. Similar to other recent Cyberverse toys, this figure appeared out of nowhere direct to US stores. Megatron X seems to be a black redeco of Cyberverse Wave 9 1-Step Cybertronian Megatron . Megaton X was found at*Found at Plaza Bonita Target in California for $9.99. Happy hunting!