Old Today, 08:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,365
Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery


Thanks to*TFND – Transformers Never Die Facebook group*we can share a nice in-hand gallery of the new*Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime. We have a closer look at this*redeco of War For Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime*which features a a new cartoon-accurate finishing. The box design is similar to the Masterpiece packaging with gold fonts on a black box with images of the figure in both modes. Optimus Prime shows several new paint details and a new shade of red plastic (it’s not painted as it looked in some official promotional pics). We have great comparison shots &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Transformers Shopping





