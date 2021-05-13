|
Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery
Thanks to*TFND – Transformers Never Die Facebook group
*we can share a nice in-hand gallery of the new*Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime. We have a closer look at this*redeco of War For Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime
*which features a a new cartoon-accurate finishing. The box design is similar to the Masterpiece packaging with gold fonts on a black box with images of the figure in both modes. Optimus Prime shows several new paint details and a new shade of red plastic (it’s not painted as it looked in some official promotional pics)
. We have great comparison shots » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca