Transformers Optimus Prime 7 Kei Zama Cover



IDW artist Kei Zama has shared her cover artwork for the upcoming Optimus Prime issue 7. Kei Zama’s cover, the regular version of the cover artwork, is done in her signature style, with Optimus holding the light of the universe in his hand, while a silhouette of Pyra Magna looks on disprovingly in the background. Check out the cover art and the linework attached to this post.



