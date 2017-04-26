Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
RetCon 2017 this weekend ? exclusive Generation 1 Scorponok head!


This weekend in Sweden, a new Transformers convention will be making their grand debut. RetCon 2017 is Sweden’s newest Transformers convention, and it is shaping up to be a great one! Pre-registration tickets have sold out for the show, but limited numbers of door entry tickets will be available. Your ticket gets you access to the event and the dealer room which will have dealers covering everything from the pre-Transformers Diaclone toys right up through the newest releases, and as a bonus, you’ll get*a goodie bag containing a sticker set from Toyhax/Reprolabels, discount codes to several TF stores, and a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post RetCon 2017 this weekend – exclusive Generation 1 Scorponok head! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
