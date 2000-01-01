Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,447
Marvel Figures, Vehicles & Roleplay 30% Off at Toys"R"Us April 28th - May 4th
All *Marvel* *action figure*s, vehicles and roleplay are onsale at Toys"R"Us for 30% off from April 28th to May 4th!


80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
