TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up – March Week 1

March has come as well as several new sightings around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members. Another week of new Kingdom sightings! It seems wave 2 is hitting shelves quick. Core class was found in Chile and Deluxe and Voyager in Italy. Russian fans finally get Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe plus several new Cyberverse warrior toys and Earthrise Battlemasters which were missing. Fans in Singapore find new Authentics toys. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Chile – *Thanks to 2005 Board member Lapin*we can confirm that Kingdom Core Class Megatron and Starscream have been found at*Weplay store (Costanera Center), » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up – March Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM