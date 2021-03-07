Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,234
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  March Week 1


March has come as well as several new sightings around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members. Another week of new Kingdom sightings! It seems wave 2 is hitting shelves quick. Core class was found in Chile and Deluxe and Voyager in Italy. Russian fans finally get Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe plus several new Cyberverse warrior toys and Earthrise Battlemasters which were missing. Fans in Singapore find new Authentics toys. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Chile *Thanks to 2005 Board member Lapin*we can confirm that Kingdom Core Class Megatron and Starscream have been found at*Weplay store (Costanera Center), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  March Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
