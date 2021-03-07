|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 1
March has come as well as several new sightings around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members. Another week of new Kingdom sightings! It seems wave 2 is hitting shelves quick. Core class was found in Chile and Deluxe and Voyager in Italy. Russian fans finally get Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe plus several new Cyberverse warrior toys and Earthrise Battlemasters which were missing. Fans in Singapore find new Authentics toys. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Chile
*Thanks to 2005 Board member Lapin*we can confirm that Kingdom Core Class Megatron and Starscream have been found at*Weplay store (Costanera Center), » Continue Reading.
