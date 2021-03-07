|
NewAge Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator) Images
Third party company NewAge*have revealed, via their Weibo account
, our first image of their upcoming Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator). This is another impressive Devastator for the competitive Legends scale market. According to the information shared in Weibo each Constructicon will stand 9.8 cm tall with die-cast metal parts, while the combiner mode will be about 25 cm tall. Different interchangeable faces for Devastator are included plus LED eyes. Devastator’s gun will feature sound and lights. To top it all, we also have an image of the gray prototype of NewAge Scavenger showing off his poseability. A promising alternative » Continue Reading.
