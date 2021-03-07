Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,234
NewAge Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator) Images


Third party company NewAge*have revealed, via their Weibo account, our first image of their upcoming Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator). This is another impressive Devastator for the competitive Legends scale market. According to the information shared in Weibo each Constructicon will stand 9.8 cm tall with die-cast metal parts, while the combiner mode will be about 25 cm tall. Different interchangeable faces for Devastator are included plus LED eyes. Devastator’s gun will feature sound and lights. To top it all, we also have an image of the gray prototype of NewAge Scavenger showing off his poseability. A promising alternative &#187; Continue Reading.

The post NewAge Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 02:14 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,527
Re: NewAge Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator) Images
Damn that looks good, but knowing Newage's prices, this is going to be at least $200.
