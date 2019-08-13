Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H9G And H9T Agamemnon Variants (Gold And Clear Legends Scaled G1 Megatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,649
Newage Toys H9G And H9T Agamemnon Variants (Gold And Clear Legends Scaled G1 Megatron


Newage Toys*is bringing two new variants of their H9 Agamemnon Legends scaled G1 Megatron. Newage Toys is bringing not only a very nice cartoon-accurate Megatron. While small, this figure includes a lot of accessories like Megatrons laser gun, Vector Sigmas key, firing effects and all the extra parts for the gun mode. They had also released a toy-accurate variant and now they have showed images of*H9G*Agamemnon, a gold chromed version based on the iconic Golden Lagoon G1 episode. Additionally, we also have a look at H9T Agamemnon*which is a clear plastic version trying to recreate Megatron’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H9G And H9T Agamemnon Variants (Gold And Clear Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Deluxe Insecticon Venom 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Accessories Lot - Megatron, Galvatron, Skyhammer, Aerialbots...
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Return Of Convoy C-370 Sixliner MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? E-hobby (eHobby) Sunstorm MIB
Transformers
Transformers MP-5 Megatron Masterpiece Takara/Tomy
Transformers
Huge Lot of 18 Transformers Figures Classic/Generations/War For Cybertron
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Select Hot Shot MISB IN HAND
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.