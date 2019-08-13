|
Newage Toys H9G And H9T Agamemnon Variants (Gold And Clear Legends Scaled G1 Megatron
Newage Toys
*is bringing two new variants of their H9 Agamemnon Legends scaled G1 Megatron
. Newage Toys is bringing not only a very nice cartoon-accurate Megatron. While small, this figure includes a lot of accessories like Megatrons laser gun, Vector Sigmas key, firing effects and all the extra parts for the gun mode. They had also released a toy-accurate variant and now they have showed images of*H9G*Agamemnon
, a gold chromed version based on the iconic Golden Lagoon G1 episode. Additionally, we also have a look at H9T Agamemnon
*which is a clear plastic version trying to recreate Megatron’s » Continue Reading.
The post Newage Toys H9G And H9T Agamemnon Variants (Gold And Clear Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.