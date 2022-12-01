MahtimusPrime09 FIRRIB Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 381

Custom TCG cards Hey Cybertronian fandom!



I’ve taken a look at the new custom TCG cards groups like TeamBayformers have created and I must say I’m a big fan. I’ve been anxious to get said cards created physically so that I may enjoy them myself but I find myself very confused on the best way to do so. Not sure if anyone here has had any experience creating custom cards in general but I’ve been very curious to know the best way to make cards myself.



For example, I’ve been wondering what is the best card stock and style and to get these custom cards printed on. I’m not the biggest stickler for foil. Although it would be cool to have, I won’t let that be the make or break factor, especially if there is a drastic price difference.



I’ve downloaded and saved some of the custom card PDFs but I’ve been hesitant to make a move on the custom cards until I know more about how best to print them out to get that official look and feel. Any help, recommendations, or links to other sources would be much appreciated.



Mighty thanks in advance!

Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.



My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Collection

My Feedback Page __________________