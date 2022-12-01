Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Custom TCG cards
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:58 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 381
Custom TCG cards
Hey Cybertronian fandom!

I’ve taken a look at the new custom TCG cards groups like TeamBayformers have created and I must say I’m a big fan. I’ve been anxious to get said cards created physically so that I may enjoy them myself but I find myself very confused on the best way to do so. Not sure if anyone here has had any experience creating custom cards in general but I’ve been very curious to know the best way to make cards myself.

For example, I’ve been wondering what is the best card stock and style and to get these custom cards printed on. I’m not the biggest stickler for foil. Although it would be cool to have, I won’t let that be the make or break factor, especially if there is a drastic price difference.

I’ve downloaded and saved some of the custom card PDFs but I’ve been hesitant to make a move on the custom cards until I know more about how best to print them out to get that official look and feel. Any help, recommendations, or links to other sources would be much appreciated.

Mighty thanks in advance!
__________________
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

My Sales Thread
My Want List
My Collection
My Feedback Page
MahtimusPrime09 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.