Commemorative Coin For Transformers 30th Anniversary In China
Transformers is sure getting old, but like wine it gets better with time. Thanks to the Transfans Facebook Fan Page
, we have our first images of the upcoming*Commemorative Coin For Transformers 30th Anniversary In China. We are sure your optics will be impressed with the presentation of this coin. It’s an elegant box with a wooden finishing (or maybe it’s made of wood) with a golden Autobot logo on it. You open it to reveal a special card and a golden coin which features Optimus Prime head. Some fans may think that this box looks more like a base. » Continue Reading.
