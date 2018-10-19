Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Commemorative Coin For Transformers 30th Anniversary In China


Transformers is sure getting old, but like wine it gets better with time. Thanks to the Transfans Facebook Fan Page, we have our first images of the upcoming*Commemorative Coin For Transformers 30th Anniversary In China. We are sure your optics will be impressed with the presentation of this coin. It’s an elegant box with a wooden finishing (or maybe it’s made of wood) with a golden Autobot logo on it. You open it to reveal a special card and a golden coin which features Optimus Prime head. Some fans may think that this box looks more like a base. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Commemorative Coin For Transformers 30th Anniversary In China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



