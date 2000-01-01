Danlukpro106 Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Ontario Posts: 1

Siege on Cybertron box set to be released through Toysrus (Not confirmed yet) I recently called my local Toysrus, asking for any titans return wave 5 as usual, and to my curiosity, I asked if they will get the Siege on Cybertron box set. The person who worked there went on their electronic inventory, she told me that something in the lines of "Tf Gen Piece 1 Strength". I presume that means they will get the box set. Later she told me that their next truck is this Tuesday and after that, Thursday. She also told me that it is supposed to be released after August 1st. If this is true and Toysrus does get the box set, can we expect the other 2 box sets to come from Toysrus aswell? I will let you know as soon as I get more information. Attached Thumbnails