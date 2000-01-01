Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege on Cybertron box set to be released through Toysrus (Not confirmed yet)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:15 PM   #1
Danlukpro106
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1
Exclamation Siege on Cybertron box set to be released through Toysrus (Not confirmed yet)
I recently called my local Toysrus, asking for any titans return wave 5 as usual, and to my curiosity, I asked if they will get the Siege on Cybertron box set. The person who worked there went on their electronic inventory, she told me that something in the lines of "Tf Gen Piece 1 Strength". I presume that means they will get the box set. Later she told me that their next truck is this Tuesday and after that, Thursday. She also told me that it is supposed to be released after August 1st. If this is true and Toysrus does get the box set, can we expect the other 2 box sets to come from Toysrus aswell? I will let you know as soon as I get more information.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: s-l16002222-750x750.jpg Views: 0 Size: 69.1 KB ID: 37245  
Danlukpro106 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Counter Punch Thunderclash Flak Wings Honor
Transformers
Transformers Steeljaw, Ramhorn & Overkill Mini-Cassette G1
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.