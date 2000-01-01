Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Menasor & Ultra Bee Released
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:58 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,772
Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Menasor & Ultra Bee Released
Thanks to Matrix Holder for letting us know the Transformers RID Menasor and Ultra Bee Combiner Force sets have been released at Walmart.
Something something something
Canadian Sightings Forum!
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
down_shift
View Public Profile
Send a private message to down_shift
Find More Posts by down_shift
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Counter Punch Thunderclash Flak Wings Honor
Transformers Steeljaw, Ramhorn & Overkill Mini-Cassette G1
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:23 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.