Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Menasor & Ultra Bee Released
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:58 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,772
Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Menasor & Ultra Bee Released
Thanks to Matrix Holder for letting us know the Transformers RID Menasor and Ultra Bee Combiner Force sets have been released at Walmart.

Something something something Canadian Sightings Forum!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Combiner Force Menasor.jpg Views: 25 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 37244  
__________________
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Counter Punch Thunderclash Flak Wings Honor
Transformers
Transformers Steeljaw, Ramhorn & Overkill Mini-Cassette G1
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.