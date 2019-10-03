Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Interview With Takara Tomy Senior Product Designer Takashi Kunihiro About HasLab Unic
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,533
Interview With Takara Tomy Senior Product Designer Takashi Kunihiro About HasLab Unic


Via Aggressivecomix.com*we can share for you a very interesting*Interview With Takara Tomy Senior Product Designer Takashi Kunihiro About HasLab Unicron. Long-time Transformers designer (starting with G1 toys), Takashi Kunuhiro talks about some interesting facts about designing the Chaos Bringer figure: when he heard about the project for the first time, the people he talked to for references or advice, the original size he planned for this figure, and of course all the challenges involved in the designing process. You read the interview here or a text version after the jump. Click on the bar to join to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Interview With Takara Tomy Senior Product Designer Takashi Kunihiro About HasLab Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Watch Transformers Vintage 80s Game Watch Robot Watch Wrist
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Matchbox SDF-1 Robotech Macross Transformer 1984 Japan 15 1/4"
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!!
Transformers
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.