Autobots, Listen To Me! Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V
The highly expected release of*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 brought a lot of surprises with our first in-hand images, but we have something really unexpected to share with you: this new Masterpiece figure Clip Sounds Include Peter Cullen’s Voice. Previous Takara Tomy Masterpiece figure with voice clips like MP-36 Megatron or MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron features only Japanese voice clips of the characters (something understandable, being Japan its primary market). Many of us were expecting MP-44 to include phrases from original G1 Japanese voice actor Tessh? Genda, but there was more than meets the eye with the voice box*here. » Continue Reading.
