Today, 05:16 AM

primebein

TFCON 2018 Sale

Hey all!!!!

That time of year again for tfcon pre sales!!!!



E-transfer accepted or cash can possibly do credit if i remember my square reader so keep that in mind.







Feel free to make fair offers on items and discounts will be given the more you want



Items sold will be marked in red items on hold will be in yellow.



if i cant get pictures on here message me and i can email pics to you if you have any concerns.









TRANSFORMERS



CHUG



WHEELJACK -$25

HENKAI WHEELJACK -$40

THUNDERWING -$10

VOYAGER SEASPRAY -$35

ULTRA SILVERBOLT(no gun or missle) -$5



MOVIE



DOTM DELUXE PRIME (no gun) -$5

DOTM SIDESWIPE (no gun) -$5

DOTM SHOCKWAVE (no missle or knife) -$10

ROTF ICECREAM TWINS -$30

ROTF DIRGE -$15

HFTD IRONHIDE DELUXE-$15

DELUXE BARRICADE WITH FRENZY- $20

HUMAN ALLIANCE ROADBUSTER-$20



CYBERTRON



JAPANESE SONICBOMBER -$60



BEAST WARS



RHYNOX - $30



ANIMATED

LEADER MEGATRON- $40



ALTERNATORS



WHEELJACK-$40





WORLD OF NINTENDO



4"



WARIO -$10

PEACH-$10

YOSHI-$10

OLIMAR AND PIKMIN(red,yellow,blue,purple) -$20





REVOLTECH



#131 SNAKE(INBOX OPENED)-$40





SH.FIGUARTS



LUCARIO(INBOX OPENED)-$50





MAFEX AMAZING SPIDERMAN 2 DX VER (INBOX OPENED)-$90





MARVEL LEGENDS/SELECT



BAF HOBGOBLIN-$50

SELECT LIZARD-$20

HYDROMAN-$20

BULLDOZER$20

WALMART EXCLUSIVE MILES MORALES-$20

THE CLAW-$5

GUARDIANS 1 STARLORD(with rocket chest gun)-$30

GUARDIANS 1 ROCKET RACCOON-$20

SPIDERMAN 3 NEW GOBLIN(missingknife have glider)-$10

SPIDERMAN CLASSICS LIZARD -$10

TOYBIZ MYSTERIO-$10

SPIDERMAN 2 DOC OC (missing 1 claw on bottom tenticle)-$5

SPECTACULAR SPIDERMAN GOBLIN-$5





STAR WARS BLACK SERIES



DARTHVADER 1ST RELEASE (opened inbox)-$50

KYLO REN 1ST RELEASE_$20

CAPTAIN PHASMA-$20



COMICS AND BOOKS



TRANSFORMERS VAULT HARDCOVER-$40

25TH ANNIVERSARY G1 OPTIMUS PRIME COMIC $5

REVEAL THE SHIELD RODIMUS VS CYCLONUS-$5

WAR WITHIN SOFTCOVER-$10

ALL HAIL MEGATRON VOLUMES #1-4 -$40

HEART OF DARKNESS ISSUE 1-4 $10

IDW DRIFT 1-4 $10

TRANSFORMERS PRIME 1-4 $10





MODELS



